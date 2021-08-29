Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 million-$12.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,656. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Everspin Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Everspin Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

