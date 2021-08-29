Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 8,341 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 950.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.05 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

