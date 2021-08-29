Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $119.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

