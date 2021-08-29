Evoke Wealth LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 77.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.2% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 169.6% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 30.0% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $226.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $226.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

