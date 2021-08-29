Evoke Wealth LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

