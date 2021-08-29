Evoke Wealth LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.36.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $162.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.