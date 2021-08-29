Evoke Wealth LLC Has $680,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2,253.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 28.3% in the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,839,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in HDFC Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,182,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in HDFC Bank by 200.4% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 222,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 148,270 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE:HDB opened at $77.93 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.