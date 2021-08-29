Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $7.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $143.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $785,000. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 47.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 223,474 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

