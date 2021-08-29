Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $129.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $115.85 on Thursday. Exponent has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $806,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,396,399 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.