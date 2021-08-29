Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Position Boosted by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 656,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet makes up approximately 3.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $62,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NYSE FN traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $101.35. 182,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,546. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

