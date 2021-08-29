Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.6% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

FB stock traded up $8.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.63. 11,219,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,571. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

