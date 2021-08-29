FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Hits New 1-Year High at $379.23

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $379.23 and last traded at $377.31, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $374.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

