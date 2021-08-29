FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $379.23

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $379.23 and last traded at $377.31, with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.01.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

