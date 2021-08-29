Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Raymond James

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

