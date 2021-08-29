Fei Protocol (FEI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.22 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $435.41 million and $14.22 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 438,886,418 coins and its circulating supply is 437,749,741 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

