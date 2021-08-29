Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRNT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. 497,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,939. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -248.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

