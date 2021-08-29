Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys 3,139 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,643,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.27. 100,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.62. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $101.37.

