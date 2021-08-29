Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $280,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,123,284.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.52. 7,696,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.25. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

