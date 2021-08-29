Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded up $22.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.28. 7,411,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.26.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

