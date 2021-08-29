Fernwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 1.2% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 79,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 185,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,911,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,599. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

