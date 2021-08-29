Fernwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $29,816,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $6,656,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $10,698,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXON traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.67. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,784,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $7,241,915 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

