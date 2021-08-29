Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

