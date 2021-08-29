Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

