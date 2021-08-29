Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 107 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Express by 9.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $168.65 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

