Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $302.87 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $309.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.51.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

