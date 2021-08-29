Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $127,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 59,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 89,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,524,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

