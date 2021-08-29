Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $58.24 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 862,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,242,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 191,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,993 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 684,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

