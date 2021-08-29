Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in International Business Machines by 32.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $87,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $139.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.