Financial Review: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Maximus alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maximus and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 1 1 0 2.50 Etsy 0 2 16 0 2.89

Maximus presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.53%. Etsy has a consensus target price of $223.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Maximus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maximus is more favorable than Etsy.

Volatility & Risk

Maximus has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maximus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Etsy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maximus and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 7.44% 23.25% 11.44% Etsy 22.45% 73.54% 18.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maximus and Etsy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $3.46 billion 1.54 $214.51 million $3.39 25.53 Etsy $1.73 billion 15.43 $349.25 million $2.69 78.22

Etsy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maximus. Maximus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Etsy beats Maximus on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc. engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment includes process solutions, program management, as well as system and software development, and maintenance services for various United States federal civilian programs. The Outside the U.S segment comprises of national, state, and county human services agencies with a variety of business process services, and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education institutions, and other human services programs. The company was founded by David V. Mastran in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.