Financial Survey: Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) versus Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bank of South Carolina and Colony Bankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Colony Bankcorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Dividends

Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina 31.87% 12.75% 1.26% Colony Bankcorp 17.74% 12.25% 1.00%

Risk & Volatility

Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and Colony Bankcorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina $20.65 million 5.58 $6.46 million N/A N/A Colony Bankcorp $87.37 million 2.83 $11.81 million $1.28 14.12

Colony Bankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina.

Summary

Bank of South Carolina beats Colony Bankcorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking. The company was founded on February 15, 1995 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Mortgage Division segment comprises sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Small Business Specialty Lending Division segment focuses in the selling and servicing of SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans. The company was founded on November 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, GA.

