First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $23.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,896,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.06. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.