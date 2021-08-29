First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the July 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. increased its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Seacoast Bancorp makes up approximately 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned approximately 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

FSEA stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

