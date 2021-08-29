First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Update

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FSWA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.15. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263. First Sound Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76.

About First Sound Bank

First Sound Bank engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. Its products and services include online banking, checking and savings account, loans, equipment financing, personal and business products. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

