First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Update

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FSWA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.15. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263. First Sound Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76.
About First Sound Bank
