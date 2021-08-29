First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTLB opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTLB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,918,000.

