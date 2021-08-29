First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.33 and last traded at $30.33. Approximately 3,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,031,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,031,000.

