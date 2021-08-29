Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Boosted by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 985,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,244 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 2.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $105,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.94. 2,457,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.16.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

