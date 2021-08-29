Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Flagstar Bancorp has a payout ratio of 2.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $20,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.