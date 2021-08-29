FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 51.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FONAR were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FONR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FONAR by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FONAR by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FONAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in FONAR by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FONAR by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.94. FONAR Co. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.01.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

