Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $60.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on FL shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.28. 1,686,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,592. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.