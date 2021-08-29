Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.59.

NYSE:FL traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $57.28. 1,686,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.26.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

