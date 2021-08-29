Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.566 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

Formula Systems (1985) has raised its dividend payment by 51.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Formula Systems (1985) stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.25. 5,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $98.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

