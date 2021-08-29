Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Forterra comprises approximately 2.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Forterra were worth $48,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Forterra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,043,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,106,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Forterra by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 412,780 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,119,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Forterra by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 679,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 161,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Forterra alerts:

NASDAQ FRTA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.46. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.54.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRTA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.