Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $46,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 13.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $316.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $317.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.96, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.19.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

