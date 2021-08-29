Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $5.92 on Friday, reaching $174.31. 123,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,404. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

