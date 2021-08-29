Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 445 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.11. 3,200,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

