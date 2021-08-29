Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $455,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TXT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,335. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

