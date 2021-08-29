Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $520,000 Investment in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.45. 299,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,871. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 283.75 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.