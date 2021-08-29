Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $583,000 Investment in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Triumph Group accounts for about 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Triumph Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 594,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,052. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.