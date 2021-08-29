Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Freeport for the third quarter of 2021 have been going down over the past month. The company is conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. It is expected to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity. Freeport’s Lone Star project provides additional upside. The company is also well-positioned to benefit from automotive electrification, which is positive for copper as electrical vehicles are copper intensive. Higher copper prices are also expected to support its margins. The company's efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. However, the company faces headwind from higher production costs. Higher costs may hurt its margins in 2021. The recent weakness in copper demand in China amid slowing manufacturing growth is another concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.99.

NYSE FCX opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 200,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,215 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

