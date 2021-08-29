FWL Investment Management LLC Has $964,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FWL Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

IWF traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $288.73. 1,085,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,720. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $289.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

